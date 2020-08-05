Chicago officer shot on West Side; suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot on the city’s West Side and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near 13th and Lawndale in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The officer was shot in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. He is expected to fully recover.

Police said the suspect in custody is a felony gun offender.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says this is the fourth officer hit by suspect gunfire in the last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.