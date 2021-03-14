Chicago police sergeant grazed by bullet in city’s Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO – A Chicago police sergeant was grazed by a bullet Sunday in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to Superintendent David Brown.

Earlier reports stated that the officer was shot in the face. Supt. Brown revealed on Twitter that the sergeant suffered a graze wound to the chin. A shooter is not in custody, however.

Police say the sergeant was standing in the 6th District police station parking lot, located in the 7800 block of S. Halsted Street, when he was grazed.

According to police, he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and is in good condition. Authorities are investigating whether the officer was the intended target or if he was struck by a stray bullet.

UPDATE: Superintendent David Brown says the bullet grazed the sergeant’s chin; shooter is not in custody https://t.co/LwwEG5ZAiF — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.