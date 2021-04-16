Chicago officer ID’d in Adam Toledo deadly shooting received Superintendent’s Award in 2017

CHICAGO — More details are surfacing about the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month.

Officer Eric Stillman, 34, who was named in COPA release Thursday, first joined the department in 2015 after serving in Afghanistan with the Marines.

In the six years on the force, three complaints have been filed against Stillman and none were sustained. Police said he had never shot anyone on-duty before.

“Where you shot, man? Where you shot? Stay with me, stay with me,” Stillman is heard saying as he begins to render aid to Toledo.

Stillman is assigned to the 10th District, which includes Little Village.

Police said he has been honored 48 times; including a military service award, 39 honorable mentions and a crime reduction and commendation award. In 2017, he received the prestigious Superintendent’s Award of Tactical Excellence during a DUI stop that almost turned deadly.

Small protests were held Thursday and more are planned for Friday in wake of the video release. That night in a virtual police board meeting, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown offered his condolences to the Toledo family, but declined to go into specifics — citing the ongoing investigation.

WGN reached out to Stillman and his attorney Friday and did not hear back. He is on administrative duty as COPA continues to investigate the shooting.