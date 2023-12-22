CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer responding to a shooting ended out helping a family deliver their baby.

It happened Thursday morning as officers responded to a person shot in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

While on scene investigating the incident, police said Field Training Officer Christopher was waved down by residents who led her to a woman in labor just a couple houses down.

The officer sprang into action to help the woman deliver a healthy baby girl.

According to police, the woman and her newborn were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where they are doing well.