CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a Chicago police officer was found dead inside his home, according to authorities.

Police said the officer was discovered early Friday morning inside his residence in the 1st Police District.

Officials released the following statement:

“Please keep this officer’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.