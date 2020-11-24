Chicago officer found dead in South Side home, death under investigation

CHICAGO — The death of a Chicago police officer is under investigation after their body was found inside a South Side home Tuesday morning.

A CPD spokesperson said the officer’s body was found just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Sources say the officer was found during a wellness check at his home in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles followed the officer’s body from the home to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on the West Side.

