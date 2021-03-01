Chicago officer dies in apparent suicide at North Side police station: report

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer found dead in a North Side police station died of an apparent suicide, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The officer was reportedly found shot in a locker room of the station Monday morning.

The Chicago Police Department disclosed the officer was James Daly, a veteran of the department for 21 years.

Superintendent David Brown released the following statement in regards to his death:

“I was heartbroken upon learning of the passing of Officer James Daly. He was a respected and dedicated 21-year veteran, and a friend to many in the Chicago Police Department. Today, I mourn alongside everyone in the Department. His loss is deeply felt by me and his many colleagues with whom he worked for many years. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends who are now grieving over this unimaginable loss. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.” CPD Supt. David Brown

Daly’s death comes just months after a high-ranking Chicago police official, Dion Boyd, was found shot to death by suicide in his office in the Homan Square police facility.