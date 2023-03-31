CHICAGO —A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

Norridge Police issued a statement Friday that said officers arrested David Deleon after the child reported that he abused him in vehicle on March 25 in Norridge.

Norridge police say Deleon was known to the child.

Detectives interviewed Deleon in the days following the report and arrested and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.

Norridge Police contacted and worked with Chicago Police Internal Affairs, the Cook County States Attorney’s Office and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

Chicago Police Department said Deleon was relieved of his police powers Wednesday.

COPA is investigating.

Deleon is due in court Friday.