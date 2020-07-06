Chicago offers low-income residents help paying water, sewer bills

A new city program is giving more low-income Chicagoans a chance to catch up on their utility bills.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday vulnerable homeowners can get water and sewer rates reduced by half for up to a year through the city’s Utility Billing Relief Program.

Eligible participants can have previous utility debts forgiven after making payments on time for 12 months.

The program is being run with help from the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County. More than 3,000 families have been enrolled in a similar pilot program since April.