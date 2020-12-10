Chicago off-duty officer fatally shoots son after physical altercation in Garfield Ridge home: report

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer inside a Garfield Ridge home was the officer’s son, according to the Chicago Tribune.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday inside a home on the 5600 block of Nottingham. Police say the man was shot by the homeowner during a physical altercation. They believe the shooting was “domestic-related.”

Related Content Off-duty Chicago officer involved in deadly shooting in Garfield Ridge

Sources tell the Chicago Tribune the homeowner is an off-duty CPD officer and the victim was his son.

The medical examiner has identified the man as 23-year-old Rafael Flores.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.