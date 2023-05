CHICAGO — A 33-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead inside her home on the city’s West Side.

Police said the female officer was discovered unresponsive inside her residence in the 1800 block of South Carpenter in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner has identified her as Aleshia Carter. Details surrounding her death are unknown at this time.

Area detectives are investigating the officer’s death.