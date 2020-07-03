Chicago OEMC officials detail safety plan, resources for weekend’s extreme heat

CHICAGO — The city’s Office of Emergency Management detailed a list of resources and safety tips as Chicagoans prepare for extreme heat over the Fourth of July weekend.
The city will be launching its extreme heat emergency response plan as hot temperatures are expected to cause a safety risk. Officials are warning residents to stay cool and to check on their loved ones.
Cooling centers are available at the following community service centers:
Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60621
Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612
King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653
North Area Center
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640
South Chicago Center
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617
Trina Davila Center
4312 W. North Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
In addition to the six cooling centers, during excessive heat emergencies, the city will expand citywide cooling spaces by utilizing other city buildings such as libraries, park facilities and City Colleges facilities on an as-needed basis.
Residents can call 311 or visit 311.Chicago.gov to locate cooling centers.
Residents are encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during the next few days. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 311.