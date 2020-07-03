Chicago OEMC officials detail safety plan, resources for weekend’s extreme heat

CHICAGO — The city’s Office of Emergency Management detailed a list of resources and safety tips as Chicagoans prepare for extreme heat over the Fourth of July weekend.

The city will be launching its extreme heat emergency response plan as hot temperatures are expected to cause a safety risk. Officials are warning residents to stay cool and to check on their loved ones.

Cooling centers are available at the following community service centers:

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60621

Garfield Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60612

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila Center

4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

In addition to the six cooling centers, during excessive heat emergencies, the city will expand citywide cooling spaces by utilizing other city buildings such as libraries, park facilities and City Colleges facilities on an as-needed basis.

Residents can call 311 or visit 311.Chicago.gov to locate cooling centers.

Residents are encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during the next few days. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 311.