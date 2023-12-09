CHICAGO — Hundreds of gifts and a near-endless amount of candy were handed out in the West Loop at an event for children and families impacted by gun violence on Saturday.

Inside Plumbers Union Hall, the sweetness of the holidays flowed from table to table as children of all ages stuffed their goody bags with candy.

Organizers say families who gathered shared a unique bond, they have all lost a loved one to gun violence. So Saturday’s event was all about bringing them comfort and love.

The annual event is put together by the non-profit Chicago Survivors and the organization’s Executive Director, Jashawn Hill, said at least 700 gifts will be handed out to kids, thanks to generous donations.

“It’s allowing them the permission to experience the holidays with joy with others. When you see someone else has gone through what you have it’s almost as if that survivor’s guilt can subside,” Hill said.

Bianca Miller-Hernandez said it was her second time attending the event, and while kids are the focus of the gathering, adults in the room said the event helps them too.

“That’s what I liked the most, coming to this party, you know, it just helps me get out the house,” Miller-Hernandez said.

Miller-Hernandez said life has been hard since the loss of her brother, Matthew.

“My mom has been really good with helping me and my other brother get through it. She’s just so strong,” Miller-Hernandez said.

Elizabeth Williams said her grandson, Kaysean Maurice Thomas, was killed in November 2020.

While coping with the loss of her grandson is hard, Saturday’s event helped connect her to others who share similar experiences.

“I’m grateful because I get to mingle and I get to see other surviving families and how they are coping. Before I didn’t want to be bothered.” Williams said.

Event organizers say there is an element of healing offered by the sense of community.

“They are not alone and this event that we hold every year gives them that sense of feeling pf comfortability, love,” Kim Miller, a Clinical Youth Counselor with Chicago Survivors, said.

Organizers say they are already planning for next year’s gathering.

Visit the Chicago Survivors website for more information on how to donate.