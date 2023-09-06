CHICAGO — A non-profit dedicated to ensuring families are treated with dignity while picking out furniture for free now needs more help than ever keep keeping up with the demand.

The Chicago Furniture Bank has always relied on furniture donations to share with families, but now the non-profit is asking for more help to meet the needs of asylum seekers seeking better lives here in Chicago.

A new beginning is on the horizon for Sherine Davis who is excited to pick out furniture at the Chicago Furniture Bank for her new apartment.

“I’m happy I am feeling good I’m going to be in my new house new home with my kids,” Davis said.

The Chicago Furniture Bank opened in 2018 to provide a dignified experience for families who need some help turning their house into a home.

As she celebrates recovery, Sherine’s caseworker David is by her side as she prepares to move into a bright future.

“I’m just excited to see them going through the whole process of finding furniture for their apartment some people have never had anything,” David Driver with Healthcare Alternative Systems said.

The furniture bank is divided into three main sections.

The warehouse where items are stored, a showroom where families pick what they want and a staging area where furniture goes before crews move deliver it.

“How I like to say is doing good deeds for god so I’m doing good deeds here I love what I do,” Chicago Furniture Bank’s Clarence Carter said.

“We take an immense amount of pride in the level of dignity and um humanity that we provide here everyday in the showroom,” Chicago Furniture Bank’s Kevin Murphy said.

Murphy, who works as the director of development for the Chicago Furniture Bank, said they’re on track to furnishing more that 5,000 homes for Chicagoans this year.

Kevin says this time last year they were providing 50 to 75 homes with furniture each week. Now, they are helping asylum seekers increasing the number of spaces furnished weekly to about 150.

“It’s something that is a labor of love like its really something that we view ourselves doing a public duty to our new neighbors,” Murphey said.

While helping more people is fulfilling they said the furniture bank’s stock is low.

“We need all the critical items that can provide a dignified experience to a home, couches, love seats,” Murphy said.

Chicago Furniture Bank crews will pick up furniture donations from locations in the city and suburbs.

For more information on how to donate, click here.