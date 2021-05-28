Chicago non-profit gifts apartment home to veteran

CHICAGO — A Chicago veteran can now call his new apartment home after a group of volunteers with a non-profit spent hours decorating it.

‘Humble Design’ decorated William Wade’s apartment in a new beginning that’s long overdue for the U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“It feels much like home now. I’ve had obstacles keeping work,” Wade said.

William Wade served in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm and was honorably discharged. He ended up in Chicago by mistake in 2013.

Wade slipped in snow and hurt his head not long after, spending time in a detox center. Wade has found it hard to find work recently.

“I just ran into so many obstacles in applying online. I couldn’t get in. It held me back which led me going in the shelter,” Wade said.

The troubles are behind Wade now, thanks to a veterans’ program that helped him get this apartment, looking to make it feel like home.

A new couch, art, bed and appliances from ‘Humble Design’, aiming to help individuals, veterans and families exiting homelessness with donated furniture and moving services.

“William went through a lot of stuff when he was in Desert Storm. Coming back here, separated from his family, there’s a lot of stuff to deal with. You need that community to wrap around you,” Julie Dickinson of Humble Design said.

The group just wants to see Wade smile, especially knowing Memorial Day is right around the corner. A day where Wade will remember all of his friends who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

For those still falling on hard times, Wade has a message for them.

“They should find a program somehow. There’s plenty of persons, that’s the way I found out. They say they have veterans services. Go see them and get something started,” Wade said.

The first thing William said he’s going to cook in his new kitchen is peach cobbler. He already has the peaches and everything he needs to go right at it.