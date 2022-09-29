CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has lost its spot as the third largest district in the country.

Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row, to just over 322,000 students. Enrollment has fallen 10% percent in just the past two years.

CPS says more students dropped out or didn’t return to school as expected this year compared with last year.

Miami now has the third largest public school system in the United States, behind New York and Los Angeles.

Miami gained 4,800 students this year.