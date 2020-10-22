Chicago news legend Joel Daly dies at 86

CHICAGO — A long-time fixture on Chicago television news has passed away.

Joel Daly, longtime ABC 7 Chicago anchor, has died at age 86. https://t.co/1tFBmR3O0e pic.twitter.com/erOHVD3xBd — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 22, 2020

Joel Daly, who worked for WLS-TV for 38 years, died Thursday morning after being diagnosed with vascular Parkinsonism — a condition that led to mini-strokes. He also underwent gall bladder surgery recently, according to Robert Feder.

Daly first came to Chicago in 1967 and was paired up with the legendary Fahey Flynn. Together, they dominated the ratings with their relaxed, so-called “happy talk” format.

Daly was paired with Linda Yu until he retired in 2005.

He was an author, a lawyer, a pilot, country singer and yodeler.

Daley was 86-years-old.

On behalf of WGN News, our deepest condolences go out to the family of Joel Daly and everyone at ABC.