CHICAGO – More than anything, Nate Simon, a Chicago native with Down syndrome, wants more people to be kind and supportive of those with the condition.

He’s hoping his clothing line, 21 Pineapples, spreads awareness and acceptance about the genetic disorder.

“I just want more love and support,” Nate Simon told WGN News.

The 20-year-old and his mom, Holly Simon, appeared on the WGN News at 4 p.m. to talk about World Down Syndrome Day and their work to change people’s perception of those with Down Syndrome and special abilities “one Hawaiian Shirt at a time.”

“When Nate was born, they told me an entire book’s worth of what Nate wouldn’t be able to do, but no one came in the room and said, ‘he could be a CEO;’ ‘he could be a model;’ so I as a mom had to pave those ways for him. And we’re doing a great job at it. We’ve got so many friends out there that are creating their own companies and businesses and showing people that kids with Down Syndrome are more alike than they’re different,” Holly Simon told WGN News.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.