CHICAGO — Chicago native and Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Flatley, 64, is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”

“Riverdance” was born after Flatley was asked to create an intermission show for the popular European music talent show “Eurovision” in 1994.

He retired in 2016 due to chronic pain.

Flatley has already undergone surgery for the cancer. In 2003, he was treated for melanoma.

Flatley moved to Chicago when he was an infant and attended Brother Rice High School.

On his Instagram, the following note was published.

“Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.”