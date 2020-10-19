Chicago named ‘rattiest city’ in America for 6th year in a row

CHICAGO — For the sixth year in a row, Chicago has been named the “rattiest city” in America.

Orkin Pest Control released their yearly top 50 list on Monday, that ranks every city based on the number of new rodent treatments.

Cities looked a little different this year. How did that affect Orkin's Rattiest City List of 2020? Check out this year's Top 10 to see. https://t.co/jdiRyCIvZJ pic.twitter.com/e3bLV5Ssl7 — Orkin Pest Control (@OrkinPest) October 19, 2020

On the list, most cities trade spots every year — but not Chicago. The city has remained on top for the past six years.

Orkin says the pandemic-related shutdowns have made the situation worse. There are less places for rats to find food and some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as they search for new sources of food.

Chicago has been trying to decrease its rat population for years. A rat task force was launched by the city in 2016.