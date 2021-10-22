Chicago named ‘rattiest city’ for 7th straight year

CHICAGO — Chicago has claimed the top spot — once again — on a list no city wants to be on.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Windy City has been named the “rattiest city” in the country, according to Orkin’s annual survey.

Los Angeles, New York, Washington and San Francisco remain in the top five. Baltimore inched up to No. 6 and Cleveland broke into the top 10.

Orkin rates cities by the number of new rodent treatments it performs each year. The pest control company said the pandemic-related shutdowns have made the situation worse. There are less places for rats to find food and some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as they search for new sources of food.

Chicago has been trying to decrease its rat population for years.

In May, WGN first reported that Tree House Humane Society was using feral cats to help combat the issue. Since 2012, the shelter has placed over 1,000 feral cats onto Chicago streets as an environmentally safe alternative to poison.

That story went viral — even inspiring local clothing store, Raygun, to create a rat vs. cat shirt, “Battle of the Century!” A portion of all the t-shirt sales going to Tree House Animals Humane Society.