CHICAGO — Willie Wilson is expanding his gas giveaway to $1 million next week, after his first giveaway caused traffic delays due to a mass amount of cars trying to get free fuel.

On Thursday, Wilson gave away $200,000 in fuel at 10 different gas stations throughout the city. The giveaway started at 7 a.m., but cars lined up hours earlier for a chance to get $50 in free gas. The giveaway continued until the money was exhausted — which took about three hours.

Some vehicles started lining up around 2 a.m. at some locations, eventually causing gridlock during the morning commute.

Wilson at the time said he wished he had offered more money to help even more people. The next day, he announced that he would be doing the giveaway for a second time — this time increasing his donation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Motorists line up to receive free gas at a station in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on March 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 worth of gas which was distributed to residents at 10 gas stations in the city. Motorists were allowed to fill up their tanks with up to $50 in gas at each station. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents will have the chance to get free fuel at almost 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rules apply — $50 per person until the money runs out.

“The need among the community is so great,” Wilson said in a release. “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens.”

Here’s where to get free fuel on March 24:

Super Save

48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL Citgo

9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL Marathon

1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL Citgo

1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL Super Save

9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL Marathon

340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL Falcon

43 North Homan, Chicago, IL Mobil

1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL Super Save

101 W Madison, Maywood, IL Super Save

11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL Falcon

18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL Citgo

6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL BP

7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL Falcon

8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL Citgo

13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL Exxon Mobil

1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL BP

15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL BP

11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL BP

3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL Phillips

9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL BP

5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL BP

3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL BP

4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL Amoco

1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL Mobile

1101 N LaGrange Park, IL Shell

2477 S Archer Chicago, IL BP

3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL Citgo

501 W 31st Chicago, IL Mobile

9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL Citgo

15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL BP

5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL Citgo

11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL Shell

11725 S Pulaski Alsip IL Amoco

4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL BP

342 E 35th St. Chicago IL Shell

6434 W Archer Chicago IL Shell

2474 Thatcher River Grove IL BP

4401 W 55th Chicago IL BP

17th and Bataan Broadview IL Thornton’s

147th & Dixie, Dixmoor IL Thornton’s

1125 25th Ave Bellwood IL Shell

385 Sauk Trail Park Forest Shell

4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL Clark

1201 w 87th Chicago IL