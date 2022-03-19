CHICAGO — Willie Wilson is expanding his gas giveaway to $1 million next week, after his first giveaway caused traffic delays due to a mass amount of cars trying to get free fuel.
On Thursday, Wilson gave away $200,000 in fuel at 10 different gas stations throughout the city. The giveaway started at 7 a.m., but cars lined up hours earlier for a chance to get $50 in free gas. The giveaway continued until the money was exhausted — which took about three hours.
Some vehicles started lining up around 2 a.m. at some locations, eventually causing gridlock during the morning commute.
Wilson at the time said he wished he had offered more money to help even more people. The next day, he announced that he would be doing the giveaway for a second time — this time increasing his donation.
On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents will have the chance to get free fuel at almost 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rules apply — $50 per person until the money runs out.
“The need among the community is so great,” Wilson said in a release. “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens.”
Here’s where to get free fuel on March 24:
- Super Save
48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Citgo
9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL
- Marathon
1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL
- Citgo
1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
- Mobil
2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL
- Super Save
9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
- BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL
- Marathon
340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
43 North Homan, Chicago, IL
- Mobil
1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
- Super Save
101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
- Super Save
11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
- Citgo
6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
- BP
7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
- Falcon
8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
- Citgo
13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
- Exxon Mobil
1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
- BP
15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
- BP
11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
- BP
3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
- Phillips
9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
- BP
5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
- BP
3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
- BP
4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL
- Amoco
1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL
- Mobile
1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
- Shell
2477 S Archer Chicago, IL
- BP
3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL
- Citgo
501 W 31st Chicago, IL
- Mobile
9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL
- Citgo
15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL
- BP
5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL
- Citgo
11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL
- Shell
11725 S Pulaski Alsip IL
- Amoco
4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL
- BP
342 E 35th St. Chicago IL
- Shell
6434 W Archer Chicago IL
- Shell
2474 Thatcher River Grove IL
- BP
4401 W 55th Chicago IL
- BP
17th and Bataan Broadview IL
- Thornton’s
147th & Dixie, Dixmoor IL
- Thornton’s
1125 25th Ave Bellwood IL
- Shell
385 Sauk Trail Park Forest
- Shell
4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL
- Clark
1201 w 87th Chicago IL