CHICAGO — Willie Wilson is expanding his gas giveaway to $1 million next week, after his first giveaway caused traffic delays due to a mass amount of cars trying to get free fuel.

On Thursday, Wilson gave away $200,000 in fuel at 10 different gas stations throughout the city. The giveaway started at 7 a.m., but cars lined up hours earlier for a chance to get $50 in free gas. The giveaway continued until the money was exhausted — which took about three hours.

Some vehicles started lining up around 2 a.m. at some locations, eventually causing gridlock during the morning commute.

Wilson at the time said he wished he had offered more money to help even more people. The next day, he announced that he would be doing the giveaway for a second time — this time increasing his donation.

  • CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Motorists line up to receive free gas at a station in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on March 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 worth of gas which was distributed to residents at 10 gas stations in the city. Motorists were allowed to fill up their tanks with up to $50 in gas at each station. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
On Thursday, March 24 beginning at 7 a.m., Chicagoans and suburban residents will have the chance to get free fuel at almost 50 gas stations throughout the area. The same rules apply — $50 per person until the money runs out.

“The need among the community is so great,” Wilson said in a release. “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens.”

Here’s where to get free fuel on March 24:

  1. Super Save
    48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
  2. Citgo
    9155 S Stony Island, Chicago, IL
  3. Marathon
    1839 E 95th Street, Chicago, IL
  4. Citgo
    1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
  5. Mobil
    2800 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL
  6. Super Save
    9811 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
  7. BP
    4359 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL
  8. Marathon
    340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
  9. Falcon
    43 North Homan, Chicago, IL
  10. Mobil
    1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
  11. Super Save
    101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
  12. Super Save
    11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
  13. Falcon
    18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
  14. Citgo
    6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
  15. BP
    7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
  16. Falcon
    8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
  17. Citgo
    13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
  18. Exxon Mobil
    1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
  19. BP
    15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
  20. BP
    11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
  21. BP
    3101 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
  22. Phillips
    9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
  23. BP
    5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
  24. BP
    3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
  25. BP
    4244 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL
  26. Amoco
    1700 N Mannheim Stone Park, IL
  27. Mobile
    1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
  28. Shell
    2477 S Archer Chicago, IL
  29. BP
    3047 S Halsted Chicago, IL
  30. Citgo
    501 W 31st Chicago, IL
  31. Mobile
    9401 W Higgins Rosemont, IL
  32. Citgo
    15221 S Halsted Phoenix, IL
  33. BP
    5548 W 159th Oak Forest IL
  34. Citgo
    11901 S Marshfield Calumet Park, IL
  35. Shell
    11725 S Pulaski Alsip IL
  36. Amoco
    4401 W Roosevelt Rd Chicago IL
  37. BP
    342 E 35th St. Chicago IL
  38. Shell
    6434 W Archer Chicago IL
  39. Shell
    2474 Thatcher River Grove IL
  40. BP
    4401 W 55th Chicago IL
  41. BP
    17th and Bataan Broadview IL
  42. Thornton’s
    147th & Dixie, Dixmoor IL
  43. Thornton’s
    1125 25th Ave Bellwood IL
  44. Shell
    385 Sauk Trail Park Forest
  45. Shell
    4555 N Nagle Harwood Heights IL
  46. Clark
    1201 w 87th Chicago IL