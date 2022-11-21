CHICAGO — On Monday morning, Chicago politicos descended on Board of Elections Loop Supersite to file nominating petitions for city government offices.

Candidates in line by 9 a.m. won the chance to enter a lottery for top of the ballot.

The main event is the race for mayor. Ald. Raymond Lopez, the first person to throw his hat into the ring, announced he’s dropping his bid.

“Today, I’ve made the decision announce that I will not run for mayor because what’s for the good of this city is to ensure that Lori Lightfoot is defeated and denied a second term,” he said. “The odds of her getting reelected grow with every candidate that enters this race.”

With Lopez bowing out, at least nine well-known candidates remain.

Lori Lightfoot

Kam Buckner

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia

Ja’Mal Green

Sophia King

Willie Wilson

Brandon Johnson

Roderick Sawyer

Paul Vallas

To make the ballot for mayor, a candidate must submit 12,500 signatures from registered voters. If not, they’re kicked off.

Two candidates not filing their signatures Monday were Mayor Lightfoot and Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. Their opponents claim they weren’t there because they don’t have the signatures needed to make the ballot. But it may well be they want to occupy the last spot on the ballot — first and last are considered good spots.