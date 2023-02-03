CHICAGO — Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is once again giving away thousands in gas and groceries to Chicagoans in need.

Wilson, one of nine vying to become the city’s top elected official, plans to give away more than $200,00 to combat “soaring inflation” and “supply chain issues are causing pain on household

budgets throughout Illinois and the country.”

Participants will receive $50 in free gas and a $25 grocery card that must be used on Saturday.

Gas stations participating in the giveaway include:

Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

BP, 7850 S. King Drive

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street

Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

BP, 342 E. 35th Street

Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street

Amoco, 7201 N. Clark Street

Super Save, 11100 S. State Street

Mobil, 251 W. 63rd Street

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield

Gulf, 9901 S. Halsted

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road

Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave.

Am Star, 5501 S. Ashland

BP, 750 N. Wells

BP, 5200 W. Addison

BP, 7059 S. Ashland

The start time is 7 a.m.

Participating grocery stores include:

Pete’s Produce (8 a.m.) 1411 W. 87th Street

Pete’s P10:00 a.m.(8 a.m.) 1543 E. 87th Street

Montrose Food Mart & Deli, (10 a.m.) 6601 West Irving Park Road

Seafood City Chicago (10:30 a.m.) 5033 N. Elston Ave.

Shop &11:00 a.m.arket (11 a.m.) 6312 Nagle Ave.

Rich’s Fresh Market (noon) 3141 Thatcher Ave.



This week, Wilson participated in WGN-TV’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum.” The hour-and-a-half forum was moderated by WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley at Steinmetz College Prep.

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.