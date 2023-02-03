CHICAGO — Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is once again giving away thousands in gas and groceries to Chicagoans in need.
Wilson, one of nine vying to become the city’s top elected official, plans to give away more than $200,00 to combat “soaring inflation” and “supply chain issues are causing pain on household
budgets throughout Illinois and the country.”
Participants will receive $50 in free gas and a $25 grocery card that must be used on Saturday.
Gas stations participating in the giveaway include:
- Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.
- BP, 7850 S. King Drive
- Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street
- Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street
- Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road
- BP, 342 E. 35th Street
- Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street
- Amoco, 7201 N. Clark Street
- Super Save, 11100 S. State Street
- Mobil, 251 W. 63rd Street
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield
- Gulf, 9901 S. Halsted
- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road
- Citgo, 2801 W. 59th Street
- Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave.
- Am Star, 5501 S. Ashland
- BP, 750 N. Wells
- BP, 5200 W. Addison
- BP, 7059 S. Ashland
The start time is 7 a.m.
Participating grocery stores include:
- Pete’s Produce (8 a.m.)
- 1411 W. 87th Street
- Pete’s P10:00 a.m.(8 a.m.)
- 1543 E. 87th Street
- Montrose Food Mart & Deli, (10 a.m.)
- 6601 West Irving Park Road
- Seafood City Chicago (10:30 a.m.)
- 5033 N. Elston Ave.
- Shop &11:00 a.m.arket (11 a.m.)
- 6312 Nagle Ave.
- Rich’s Fresh Market (noon)
- 3141 Thatcher Ave.
This week, Wilson participated in WGN-TV’s “Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum.” The hour-and-a-half forum was moderated by WGN News anchors Lourdes Duarte and Tahman Bradley at Steinmetz College Prep.
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.