CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Friday.

She said she is not experiencing any symptoms, which she is attributing to being vaccinated and “fully boosted.”

Lightfoot said she will continue to isolate and work from home while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones healthy and safe,” she said.