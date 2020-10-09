Chicago marathon runners finding unique ways to cross their own finish lines

CHICAGO — With the Chicago Marathon going virtual this year, runners will get to cross their own finish lines this weekend as they log their miles online.

Participants said the physical marathon may be canceled, but running isn’t. So, they’re finding unique ways to still celebrate this weekend.

Ricardo Fonseca stopped by the Fleet Feet Popup Shop in Pilsen to celebrate what would have been marathon weekend.

“I go there every year as a volunteer just to cheer people on,” said Fonseca. “So I thought I really wanted to do it.”

Fonseca was supposed run his first marathon this year, but it was canceled due COVID-19.

“I was a little sad, but I guess a little bit of relief because I knew it was going to be tough getting ready for a marathon,” said Fonseca said.

While Fonseca rolled over his registration to next year, Mary Lu Seidel said she’s not letting her training go to waste.

“It is really the hardest thing I’ve ever done training for,” said Seidel. “So I didn’t want to stop and I also didn’t want to do it again.”

Seidel works for Preservation Chicago and turned her marathon running route into a tour of historical sites in the city’s South and West sides.

She’ll pass Central park Theater, Forum Hall and the Central Manufacturing district.

“I really wanted to run a route that would highlight some of these extraordinary things in these neighborhoods that often don’t get much attention for the good things that they have,” Seidel said.

So whether it’s picking up a new pair of shoes, or lacing up for 26.2 miles on Sunday, the spirit of the Chicago Marathon is still alive.

Fleet Feet’s next pop-up shop will be in Chinatown Saturday morning.