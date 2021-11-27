Chicago man uses basketball as way to spread positivity among youth in community

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is using basketball to help kids who normally wouldn’t get an opportunity to play organized basketball.

Larry Daniels started Hoop Hard or Get Off the Court to reach out to young people in need of support and opportunities.

Some of the kids out here not getting love at home that they deserve,” Daniels said. “Not getting love and affection keep them out of trouble.”

This is the first time he’s organized a camp for Thanksgiving weekend. The kids participating are in first grade through high school.

“It’s cool, I really like playing basketball,” sixth grader Jeremiah Weatherford said. “Fun to do, to get out the house, keep kids off the streets and stuff.”

Saturday’s All-Star Game was held at St. Sabina Church with support from Father Michael Pfleger.

Several Chicago police officers were in the stands. Daniels said he wants to help promote positive interactions with police in the community.

He is currently on a mission to raise money for a resource center in Englewood — that would be a round-the-clock safe haven for children.

“When you don’t get love they run to the streets where they think they can get love at,” Daniels said. ” But streets will make you and break you, no love in the streets, so we have to step up and save every kid. My motto is ‘no kid left behind,’ we have to step up and show somebody love.”

Daniels hopes to raise $100,000 for the center through a GoFundMe.