Chicago man pleads guilty to setting squad car on fire during unrest

CHICAGO – A Chicago man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges related to throwing a lit firework into a Chicago police vehicle last May.

Jacob Fagundo, 23, admitted in a plea agreement that on the evening of May 30, he and others approached an unoccoupied CPD vehicle, in a garage at 30 E. Kinzie St.

Prosecutors said Fagundo and other individuals shattered the vehicle’s rear windshield. Then, Fagundo lit a firework and threw it into the vehicle, the plea agreement states.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and Chicago fire was called to the scene to extinguish it.

Fagundo admitted that he bought the fireworks, lighter fluid and other products a day earlier at a department store so that he could bring them to the planned protests downtown, the plea agreement states.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.