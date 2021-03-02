Chicago man faces federal charges for inciting riots

CHICAGO – A 22-year-old man is facing federal charges linked to inciting last summer’s violent riots.

James Massey is accused of posting several Facebook videos, encouraging people to loot stores downtown and on the city’s North Side.

Prosecutors say Massey sent a number of messages on Facebook, discussing specific stores to hit on the night of Aug. 9. Prosecutors add that looters can be seen taking tools out of Massey’s vehicle and using them to break into a marijuana dispensary.

Massey has been released on bond, with electronic monitoring.