Chicago man convicted of trafficking firearms to gang members gets 12 years

CHICAGO — A Chicago Lawn man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for trafficking and re-selling firearms to city gang members.

Prosecutors say David Santiago, 39, sold firearms and narcotics out of his Chicago Southwest Side home. Santiago sold several guns to members he knew were a part of Chicago street gangs. A criminal informant also recorded Santiago’s willingness to sell firearms to younger gang members.

“During the investigation, law enforcement seized 16 firearms, including rifles and semi-automatic handguns, as well as more than 100 grams of heroin,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Most of the firearms were purchased in Kansas.

Santiago pleaded guilty last year to two counts of illegal possession of firearms. He was previously convicted on multiple felonies, including four cases of domestic violence. He was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm.

“Santiago was running an illegal gun store from his bedroom,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Storino argued. “The over-proliferation of firearms in this city and the easy access of firearms in the hands of persons who should not have them has a direct correlation to the cyclical gun violence epidemic in Chicago.”