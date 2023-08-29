CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man who has spent more than three decades in prison for the murder of two youths will learn Tuesday morning if he will be exonerated.

Francisco Benitez was convicted in Sep. 1991 but has maintained he is innocent of the crimes since that time, according to a press release from The Exoneration Project. An evidentiary hearing was held April 5-6, 2023 during which evidence was presented in support of his exoneration.

Part of Benitez’s argument involves two police officers involved with his conviction. The Exoneration Project cites two other murder convictions involving these officers which have been vacated.

