Chicago man charged with promoting prostitution after undercover operation

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for promoting prostitution following an undercover operation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Man Zhang, also known as Peter Zhang, 42, was taken into custody Thursday at his apartment in the 500 block of West 26th Street.

An investigation was launched after detectives received a tip on Tuesday from the National Human Trafficking Hotline that multiple young women were being allegedly trafficked out of the building where Zhang resides.

The tip provided cell phone numbers that Zhang allegedly used to arrange appointments for the

victims, police said.

Investigators said they were able to match phone numbers from the tip to phone numbers on various websites advertising escort services. That same day, police said they witnessed activity consistent with prostitution occurring at the building.

On Thursday, an undercover agent went to the building to make a “date” with one of the victims, a 21-year-old woman. During the investigation, police learn Zhang lived on the same floor and obtained a search warrant.

Police said they found another trafficking victim in Zhang’s apartment and recovered $3,000 in cash, approximately 20 cell phones, hundreds of condoms and a surveillance system.

Both women were released without charges and offered social services by police.

Zhang was charged with promoting prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school, which is a Class 3 felony. He was given a $100,000 bond Saturday and forced to surrender his passport.

If you have knowledge of human trafficking, you can call the Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 312-718-4451.