CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces criminal charges in the riot at the US Capitol nearly two years ago.

Federal authorities say James McNamara was identified as the suspect seen repeatedly ramming the Capitol doors with a metal bike rack.

Court documents revealed that authorities matched surveillance images to the 61-year-old’s driver’s license.

Agents also linked him to pictures from online reviews of his water heater installation company.

McNamara turned himself in Tuesday and is now out on bond.