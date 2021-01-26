Chicago man charged in conspiracy to sell stolen stimulus checks with help of postal worker

CHICAGO – A Chicago man has been charged for allegedly conspiring with his brother, a former U.S. postal worker, to sell stimulus checks stolen from the mail.

Akeem Kosoko, 26, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds, three counts of embezzlement of government property and three counts of receipt of stolen mail following a federal investigation.

Authorities believe Kosoko conspired with his brother, who worked as a postal carrier, and others to have U.S. Treasury checks taken from the mail and sold to others. The checks were issued last year as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Kosoko’s brother, Ahmed Kosoko, 35, of Chicago, was previously charged by federal criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds. It’s unknown if he is still in federal custody at this time or when he was a postal worker at.

Federal authorities did not say where the alleged crimes took place.