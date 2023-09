CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing a felony after a woman was shot inside a Lower West Side home Sunday evening, police said.

According to police, 45-year-old Kiel Stock is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery and discharge of firearm.

Police said Stock was identified as the man who discharged a firearm inside a residence in the 1400 block of West 21st Street, striking a 37-year-old woman causing her minor injuries.

Stock was placed into custody and charged accordingly.