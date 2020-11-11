Chicago man arrested in murder of Gary teen

GARY, Ind. — A Chicago man was taken into custody in connection to the murder of a Gary teen.

Utility workers found the body of Takaylah Tribitt in September 2019 in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary. She had been tied to a pole.

Gary, Lake County and the FBI all worked the case and on Tuesday, Chicago police officers executed two warrants on 35-year-old Deon Simmons.

Community activist Andrew Holmes helped spread the word of her death going door to door back then in the neighborhood asking if anyone saw or heard anything.

After local investigators released a photo of a T-shirt and a composite sketch, her family contacted investigators.

Months later, came Simmons’ arrest. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday as a motive and other evidence against Simmons will be made public.