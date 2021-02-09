Chicago man accused of holding bank customer at gunpoint during robbery arrested

CHICAGO — A 49-year-old Chicago man is accused of robbing an area bank and holding a customer at gunpoint in the city’s Little Village neighborhood last Thursday.

Authorities say Christopher Porter allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank, located at 3957 W. 26th St., on Feb 4. Officials say Porter entered the bank shortly after 5:00 p.m. and demanded cash. Porter then allegedly put a customer in a headlock, pointed a gun at the customer’s head and said he would shoot the customer if the teller did not comply with his demand.





The teller handed over the cash and Porter ran away, according to the courts.

The FBI arrested Porter that evening in the parking lot of a Chicago apartment complex about four miles away from the bank.

Porter, who appeared in court last Friday, remains in federal custody.