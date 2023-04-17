The Chicago Public Library was awarded a new grant Monday that will go toward digitizing thousands of Black History archives and make them available at every branch throughout the city.

The library system will receive a $2 million grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The grant will allow the library to digitize documents related to Black History from the 1800s to the present.

It is a four year grant that will expanded the access of the collection beyond the walls of libraries in the city and allow students and historians increased understanding of stories that may not be taught in regular curriculum.

“In Chicago we celebrate that history and champion our residents’ fundamental right to read and learn about who we are, where we have been and where we are headed,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at an event announcing the grant.