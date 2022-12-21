CHICAGO — It’s all hands on deck at the City of Chicago as forecasts call for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold in the next few days.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is holding a press conference to brief residents on the Winter Storm Warning and severe cold expected to come with the weather system.

Joining the OEMC will be:

National Weather Service in Chicago

Department of Streets and Sanitation

Department of Family Support and Services

Department of Buildings

Chicago Department of Transportation

Department of Water Management

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Department of Aviation

Chicago Public Schools

ComEd

Peoples Gas

Chicago Transit Authority

Chicago Park District

Chicago Public Library

The warning is currently in effect for Thursday at 6 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m. for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties.

Starting at noon Thursday, the warning does into effect for Cook, Will and DuPage counties until 6 a.m. Saturday. It begins for Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana at 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service is predicted two to five inches of snow. However, frigid temperatures are forecasted to last beyond those days.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.