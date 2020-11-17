Chicago launching website to make it easier to support Black-owned businesses on Black Friday

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is launching a new website to make it easier to support local Black-owned businesses this coming Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Under the Black Shop Friday initiative announced by the City Tuesday, a website set to launch on November 24 will offer a guide to more than 500 black-owned businesses in Chicago, according to a statement.

This website will allow customers to search its listings by category and neighborhood to find gifts for the holiday season. A marketing campaign will also encourage people to shop local this Black Friday.

According to the City, Black Shop Friday is an effort to address the racial wealth gap by supporting Black-owned businesses which have less sales and fewer employees than other businesses in Illinois, according to the Chicago Urban League’s 2019 State of Black Chicago Report.

Marketing agency OKRP is working with the city and other partners to develop the concept.

“Black Friday has been around for a long time, but what has been missing is the Blackness. As we began thinking about things we could do to address racial inequities, we were inspired by other programs that support the idea of shopping at Black-owned businesses,” OKRP’s Aubrey Walker said.