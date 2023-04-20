CHICAGO — With the end of the school year just weeks away, city leaders are looking to help Chicago’s youth stay busy through the summer.

Thursday the Department of Family Support and Services (DFSS), Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library and community partners joined Chicago Public Schools (CPS) “to announce opportunities for Chicago’s youth and officially kick off the City of Chicago’s summer programming,” according to a CPS press release.

Employment and enrichment opportunities for Chicagoans ages 14-24 are already posted through the One Summer Chicago and “My CHI. My Future” websites. There are also summer programs in place for kids as young as preschool.

This story will be updated, check back later for additional details.