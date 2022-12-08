CHICAGO — A Chicago judge will decide Thursday whether to grant bail to the woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali.

The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago socialite, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was found inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

Heather Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant at the time, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later after they were found at a hotel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the St. Regis.

Mack is currently awaiting trial for the murder of her mother. Her lawyers argue she’s not a danger to the community, or a flight risk.

Prosecutors claim Mack was directly involved in her mother’s death and should stay in jail.

Mack spent seven years in prison in Indonesia before she was deported. She was arrested last year, shortly after returning to the states.