Chicago is the place to be for National Hot Dog Day

CHICAGO — If you check the calendar, it’s a special day for one of Chicago’s favorite foods.

WGN News ventured to the Vienna Beef Outlet in Bridgeport to get to a “meat of the story” for National Hot Dog Day.

The hot dog is the city’s signature sauage and the Chicago-style gives the frank its flare.

The classic Chicago-style hot dog is a water-cooked dog, served on a steamed bun with mustard, nuclear green relish, chopped onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt.

At the Vienna Beef store, Vice President Tom Pierce said the stand sold more than 1,000 hot dogs on Wednesday.

“It’s a day that means a lot to us because we’ve been doing this for well over 125 years,” Pierce said.

Kids like ketchup, but it’s a long-standing rule that the Chicago dog cannot have it.

“Ketchup only for the fries,” Pierce said.

The Chicago-style hot dog was born in the depression.

“The way it developed reflection of all the immigrants in Chicago – there’s a little Greek element, there’s an Italian element, a Jewish element –- each neighborhood kind of put their own condiments on it,” Pierce said.

O’Hare said they sell six times more hot dogs than Los Angeles International and LaGuardia in New York City, combined. Wrigley Field consistently ranks at the top of Major League Baseball’s top hot dog sales — selling more than 1,000,000 per year.

It is what many Chicagoans consider the best of national days. Then again, maybe it should really be considered “the wurst.”