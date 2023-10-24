CHICAGO — Halloween is just around the corner but on Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Halloweek.

The city is planning events throughout the city through Halloween.

Ten events are being held in different neighborhoods.

They include community art projects, skateboarding workshops, food trucks offering free meals and the chance to meet with Chicago police, fire and park district personnel.

The city is also planning to host 16 youth events called Kickbacks across the city.

It will focus on engaging teenagers and their families.