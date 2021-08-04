Chicago house icon Paul Johnson dies from COVID-19 at 50

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — After a nearly month long battle with COVID19, Chicago house music legend, Paul Johnson has passed away at the age of 50.

The local DJ and producer reportedly passed away today after contracting COVID19 last month.

Paul Johnson’s Facebook page posted that he died around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Video shared online by Chicago House Music Festival showed Johnson working back on June 19. Then, in mid-July, Johnson posted on his Instagram page that he had contracted COVID19.

CZR, a fellow artist and close friend told me Johnson was a well-respected producer in the music industry.

He said the DJ traveled the world and worked with everyone from big name artists to local up and comers on the South and West sides of Chicago. One of his biggest hits was “Get Get Down.”

Johnson was paralyzed by a stray bullet when he was 16 years old.

He was hospitalized last month and later put on a ventilator at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.