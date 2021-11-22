Chicago hosting town hall Monday to help residents avoid eviction

CHICAGO — The city is hosting a free virtual town hall on Monday evening to help residents connect with resources available to avoid eviction as the winter nears.

The virtual town hall in partnership with The Chicago Department of Housing, the City’s Office of Equity and Racial Equity, and the recently established Housing Stability Community Response Team, will provide information on renters’ rights, what financial resources are available and how the eviction court system works.

The Eviction Resources Town Hall is Monday at 5 p.m. It will be streamed live on the Chicago Department of Housing’s Facebook page.