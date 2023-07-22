CHICAGO — Hundreds gathered on Saturday on Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago to kick off the longest-running Disability Pride Parade.

“That’s why my energy is so amped up because I look forward to this parade every year just for all of us to come out and have like a big family reunion,” Candace Coleman said.

The celebration has been a staple in the community for nearly two decades.

“Sara Triano started in in 2004,” April Lawson, the parade media relations director said. “She took the $25,000 she was awarded from the American Disabilities Act. She decided to celebrate the lives of the disability community by having an actual parade.”

The parade is meant to give greater insight and awareness about how people define disabilities.

“Showing up here today saying ‘I’m a person with a disability’ is about changing the culture about disability,” Emily Blum said.

Paradegoers said this commemoration also symbolizes that people with disabilities are people with abilities and a beautiful part of diversity.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stopped by to echo the importance of representation and inclusivity.

“It’s important that as we work to bring people together, that were truly being inclusive and making sure the services necessary to make life that much better for individuals with a disability,” Johnson said.