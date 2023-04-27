CHICAGO — The search for Chicago’s next police superintendent has taken another step forward.

The city has hired a consulting firm to help with the search for the next top cop, giving an application deadline of next month.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is leading the nationwide search to replace former Supt. David Brown.

The commission will nominate candidates. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the city has hired “Public Sector Search & Consulting” to help with the search.

Two former police chiefs will lead the search for the consulting company. On their website, the company says they are the only firm in the US who searches for police executives.

Over the last six years, the firm has led searches for more than 30 police departments.

The city does plan to continue to include community input.

In fact, there was a community forum held earlier this week and another will be held at Roosevelt High School next month.

The deadline for CPD superintendent applications will be May 7.