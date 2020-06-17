Chicago high school student charged in murder of transgender woman

CHICAGO — Bail was denied Tuesday for a high school senior accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman.

Selena Reyes-Hernandez was shot several times in her home in the 3300 block of West 71st Street in Marquette Park on May 31.

Prosecutors said Orlando Perez, 18, provided an extensive confession to her murder in court.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Perez told investigators he left Reyes-Hernandez’s apartment after finding out she was transgender and was “mad as hell.”

Perez said he returned to her home with a gun, and shot her in the head and back before running out. He then went back inside and fired three more shots at her as she laid on the floor, according to the assistant state’s attorney.

Prosecutors said a number of security cameras captured Perez leaving and then returning with a handgun.

A judge denied bail for Perez and called him a danger to the community. His next court date is scheduled for July 6.

Perez is a senior at Bogan High School.

