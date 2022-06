CHICAGO — The Bank of America Chicago half-marathon is being held on the city’s West Side for the first time on Sunday morning.

The race began in Garfield Park and will travel throughout the West Side, traveling through Douglass Park and Humboldt Park along the boulevards, offering a change of pace from the typical Loop setting.

The West Side race has been planned for a few years, though the COVID-19 pandemic led to its temporary postponement.